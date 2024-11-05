Canada temple attack: Time to identify Khalistanis, cancel OCI cards, confiscate property

New Delhi: After a violent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Canada's Brampton by pro-Khalistani extremists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government should now consider levying heavy punitive damages on any forces that are trying to foment terrorism in India.

The attackers that targeted the Hindu temple cannot be left unpunished and the Indian government should seriously consider several measures to bring these people to justice. A section of the security establishment feels that there is an immediate need to use facial recognition programs to identify the culprits of any such attacks.

“These security programs can be used to identify and tag these extremist elements. This will help ensure that such terror sympathisers are denied visa and entry to India in the future and their OCI cards are cancelled,” sources said.

There is a thought process in the security establishment that properties of these extremists should be identified and confiscated under the Enemy Property Act.

“Even the extended family of those with any sympathy towards separatist elements should not be allowed to hold property in India and all their immovable and movable assets must be seized,” sources added.

Anyone found to be supporting terror sympathisers also needs to be deported and legal proceedings initiated against them to instil a fear of the law in their hearts. Unless the finances of these extremists are hit, they are unlikely to relent.

A similar action has already been initiated and has shown successful results in the extremist-affected Jammu and Kashmir region. In fact, ever since the financial confiscation of the assets of extremists, the area has shown a marked reduction in violent incidents. This has also allowed for democratic processes to normalize in the region, following the Assembly polls held recently.

Though calls for such action against separatist elements were also made during the anti-farm laws protests, the Central government adopted a liberal attitude on the issue after withdrawing the three laws.

The security agencies had warned that these protesting farmers, who had laid siege to the national capital, were being backed by funding and extremist elements from Canada-based Khalistani lobby.

Prime Minister Modi has also come out in support of the Hindu cause in Canada, lending further credence to the call for stringent rules to be implemented against terror sympathisers.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2024

The strong condemnation by Prime Minister Modi came after a Hindu temple in Canada came under attack by pro-Khalistani extremists. PM Modi’s statement came even as India and Canada have been embroiled in a diplomatic standoff over the past few months.

India cannot afford another extremist insurgency, particularly in the bordering state of Punjab. It is time the Indian government takes a tough stand against supporters of Khalistan. Any form of support for separatism against India should be dealt with sternly and these extremists should be brought to their knees. Months of diplomatic standoff with Canada notwithstanding, India needs to act to protect its security and interests internationally.