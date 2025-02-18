From Haryana Chief Secretary to EC: Vivek Joshi's rise amidst bureaucratic clash

New Delhi: Merely three months after taking over as the Chief Secretary of Haryana, Vivek Joshi's appointment as Election Commissioner on Monday brought the focus back on a power tussle between senior bureaucrats in Haryana, which was reported by NewsDrum earlier this month.

Joshi, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, will serve in the three-member polling body along with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Prakash and fellow EC Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

The bureaucratic tussle started with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini appointing retired IAS officer Rajesh Khullar as his chief principal secretary with the rank and status of a cabinet minister on October 18 last year, a day after he took oath at the head of the BJP government following a stunning return of the saffron party for a third successive term.

Khullar, a 1988 batch IAS officer, is known to be a trusted aide of former Haryana chief minister and union minister Manohar Lal Khattar. His appointment was perceived to be a clear indication from the BJP's central leadership that the reins of the state would continue to be in the hands of Khattar.

During his previous term first under Khattar and then Saini, he had completely overshadowed the then state chief secretary TVSN Prasad as all critical decisions were unilaterally taken by Khullar.

However, the talk of Vivek Joshi taking over as Prasad's replacement changed the entire equation and kicked off a power tussle between him and Khullar.

Joshi, a 1989 batch officer, was named as the Haryana chief secretary on October 31 last year, the day Prasad retired, and he took charge on November 4, 2024.

It is said that at Joshi's behest Khullar's rank and status of a cabinet minister was withdrawn.

According to the revised orders issued by the state government on October 21 last year, Khullar’s appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the chief minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier. There was no mention of him being accorded the rank and status of a cabinet minister in the new orders.

By divesting Khullar of the cabinet rank, Joshi ensured that he will report directly to the chief minister and also steer the government with no interference from the 'bade sahab'. In Haryana government circles, Khullar was known as 'bade sahab'.

It is apparent that Joshi derives his power and strength from the top BJP leadership with whom he developed close links during his stint in the central government.

In this context, Joshi’s appointment as the new election commissioner is being interpreted in several ways.

A section of bureaucrats in the Haryana government believe that he was brought in to streamline the bureaucracy, including Khullar. On the other hand, it is said that he was shifted out of the state under pressure from Khattar and Khullar.

The tussle between senior officials and groupism within the bureaucracy have prompted the political leaders to target the BJP government. Haryana Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda claimed that bureaucracy is dominant in Haryana and ministers are not taken seriously as their directions are not adhered to.

His statement was welcomed by none other than Haryana energy, transport and labour minister Anil Vij who thanked the Lok Sabha member for "stating the facts".

Joshi was appointed Haryana Chief Secretary after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his repatriation from central deputation to his parent cadre at the request of the state government’s request.

Prior to his repatriation, Joshi served as Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. During six-year stint on central deputation, he also served as Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, and as Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India within the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Before his central deputation, Joshi held various positions within the Haryana government from 2017 to January 2019, including Commissioner of the Ambala Division, Principal Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, and CEO of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

Joshi's tenure in the Central government from 2010 to 2017 included roles as Joint Secretary in the Ministries of Finance and Women and Child Development.

Joshi's bureaucratic career began in 1991 as a sub-divisional officer (civil) in Haryana's Gohana town. After several state assignments, he transitioned to the Central government in 2001 as Director of Exports.

Originally from Prayagraj, Joshi is a mechanical engineering graduate from IIT Roorkee and holds a PhD in International Economics from the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, Switzerland.