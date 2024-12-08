PM Vishwakarma vs Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam: A comparative analysis

New Delhi: In a recent X post, policy researcher Gopinath Vijayaraj offered a detailed comparison between Prime Minister Vishwakarma Scheme (PMV) and Tamil Nadu's Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam (KKT) supporting artisans and craftsmen in India.

Advertisment

While both schemes aim to empower artisans, their structures and objectives differ significantly.

PM Vishwakarma Scheme (PMV)

Launched on September 17, 2023, PM Vishwakarma aims to provide comprehensive support to traditional artisans and craftspeople.

Advertisment

Here are the key features as per the official website of the Indian government:

Eligibility: Individuals over 18 years old.

Financial Support: Loans up to ₹3 lakh with a 5% fixed interest rate.

Advertisment

Skills Covered: Initially 18 skills with 12 more proposed.

Support: Includes skill upgradation, digital transaction incentives, and toolkit support.

Guarantee: Offers a graded guarantee cover to support borrowers in distress.

Advertisment

The scheme's design aims for broad inclusivity, covering not just traditional 'Vishwakarma' castes but anyone involved in the listed trades, thus promoting economic activity and entrepreneurship among the artisan community.

Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam (KKT)

In contrast, Tamil Nadu's KKT, named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, focuses on:

Advertisment

Eligibility: Individuals aged 35 and above.

Financial Support: A 25% subsidy up to ₹50,000 and interest subvention up to 5%.

Skills Covered: 25 identified skills.

Advertisment

Target: ₹10,000 per beneficiary.

The scheme was introduced as an alternative to PMV, with Tamil Nadu's government emphasising non-discriminatory support towards all artisans, regardless of caste, aligning with the state's social justice principles.

Comparative analysis

Advertisment

Age eligibility: PMV targets younger individuals from 18 years onwards, potentially fostering entrepreneurship earlier in life. KKT, however, starts at 35, which might limit early career opportunities for artisans.

Support structure: PMV offers a more varied support system including digital transactions, market access, and export trade benefits, which are crucial for scaling up artisan businesses. KKT, while providing financial aid, does not detail similar extensive support mechanisms.

Caste and social justice: Tamil Nadu's scheme avoids caste-based discrimination, which was a point of contention with PMV initially. However, as clarified by @vijayarajg_, PMV is inclusive of all castes involved in the trades listed.

Economic impact: PMV’s comprehensive approach might have a broader economic impact by integrating artisans into larger markets, whereas KKT's narrower focus might be more about immediate financial relief and skill enhancement within the state.

Political messaging: The introduction of KKT in lieu of PMV underscores the DMK's stance on state autonomy and social justice, contrasting with the BJP's nationalistic and inclusive economic policies through PMV.

While PMV might be seen as a more aggressive move towards economic integration and entrepreneurship, KKT emphasises state-specific needs and social justice.

As Vijayaraj concludes, an ideal scenario might involve allowing artisans to benefit from both schemes, thereby maximizing support from both state and central governments to uplift the artisan community comprehensively.