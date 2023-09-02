Revealed: PM Modi's game plan with Special Session of Parliament?

Advertisment

As soon as the third meeting of the opposition kicked off in Mumbai on August 31, the Modi government convened a special session of Parliament. With the government maintaining suspense about the agenda, speculation ran high.

While everyone was speculating about 'One Nation One Poll' or Uniform Civil Code (UCC) related bills, NewsDrum was the first to report that the special session has been called only for the Women's Reservation Bill.

Two days later, on Saturday, The Times of India also confirmed the news.

Meanwhile, sources in the government on Friday talked about setting up a committee under the chairmanship of former President Ramnath Kovind to explore the possibilities of 'One Nation One Poll'.

Then BJP President J P Nadda met former President Kovind, and 'One Nation One Poll' took all the limelight away from the Opposition meeting.

Watch this special episode of NewsDrum LIVE as we reveal the impact of this strategy and discuss what is playing in Prime Minister Modi's mind.

Joining us in the discussion are senior journalists and political analysts Shekhar Iyer and Aurangzeb Naqshbandi.