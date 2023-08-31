Special Session of Parliament: What is playing in PM Modi's mind

New Delhi: In the backdrop of the opposition's fears that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may call a snap poll in December, a Special Session of Parliament from September 18-22 triggered another speculation that the government may introduce a 'One Nation, One Election' bill.

Advertisment

The idea of holding Assembly Elections and General Elections together under the 'One Nation One Election' bill has been muted by Modi on several occasions.

Special Session of Parliament is rare and the upcoming five-day session has given birth to several other speculations as well.

The opposition bloc is speculating that the Modi government can bring the Uniform Civil Code bill, and the Women Reservation Bill besides the 'One Nation, One Election' bill.

Advertisment

While the opposition is feeling that the Modi government will push all the pending bills in the Special Session, none of the bills can be passed in five days as they require constitutional amendments.

However, top government sources hinted that something was brewing on the Caste census and Caste quota.

"But the basic idea from the government side is that the parliament should put on record that G20 was a great honour for the country. Chandrayaan 3 was a big thing, an achievement of our scientists," said a source.

The new Parliament building will start functioning on Ganesh Chaturthi and hail the biggest achievements of this year for the government.

While Ganesh Chaturthi is considered an auspicious day for having first session in new Parliament building, parties like Sena (UBT) are opposed to this because of festivities in Maharashtra.