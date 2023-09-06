Will Shiv Sena, NCP, TMC, JDU continue with INDIA bloc led by anti-Hindu forces

New Delhi: Many regional parties that are currently part of the opposition INDIA bloc may find it extremely difficult to stick with the alliance after the openly anti-Hindu rants by sons of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Congress chiefs.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments about “Sanatana Dharma” stated, “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed."

And the support of DMK scion’s controversial comments by Priyank Kharge, son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, has left many regional allies red-faced.

Several partners of the INDIA bloc including, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), Trinamool Congress and Janata Dal United have expressed open or discreet opposition to the comments made by the two senior leaders, who are also Ministers in their respective state cabinets.

Sources stated that the comments coming from the leadership of two top parties in the opposition alliance established the chain of thought in the top leadership of the DMK and the Congress. Many of the bloc allies are finding it “almost suicidal” to continue with the INDIA bloc if the narrative that the alliance is anti-Hindu sticks with them.

While most of these parties have no qualms in reaching out for Muslim and other minority community votes, they are raising doubts over the strategy behind these comments which can massively antagonize the Hindu majority nationally.

And smelling this unease amongst the opposition alliance partners, the Bharatiya Janata Party has already started to paint the entire INDIA alliance as anti-Hindu.

The saffron party has been constantly and aggressively attacking the opposition alliance over these controversial rants by the two important leaders and asking these regional parties to come clean with their stand on the issue.

The BJP has already installed posters and hoardings at most Hindu temples, frequented by devout Hindus across the country, condemning these comments by INDIA bloc leaders.

The tacit support of Rahul Gandhi to anti-Hindu comments?

It is widely speculated that the anti-Hindu comments by both Udhayanidhi, who follows Christianity, and Priyank have the tacit approval of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Many in political circles believe that Rahul has an affinity for non-Indic religions, including Christianity as his mother Sonia Gandhi is known to be originally an adherent of the Christian religion. In fact, many have pointed out that the total silence of the mother-son duo on the important issue is creating further embarrassment for several regional partners in the alliance.

Several of the current INDIA allies, including Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), have historically targeted Sonia over her religious and Italian origins, even resisting and blocking her elevation to the top executive position.

And this recent spate of anti-Sanatana Dharma comments is causing major ideological issues for these two parties which have portrayed themselves as Hindu nationalists ever since their formation.

It will be very difficult for several regional allies in the opposition bloc to let go of their primary vote bank, which comprises Hindu nationalistic masses, and go in for minority votes under the garb of these statements.

Unless the INDIA bloc course corrects soon, these anti-Hindu rants have the potential to derail the entire political and strategic plan of the opposition, while at the same time propelling Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards an unprecedented third term in office after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.