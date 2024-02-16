Amita Maheshwari of Kedaara Capital steps down

New Delhi: Amita Maheshwari, MD & Operating Director of Talent at Kedaara Capital, has decided to depart from the firm to embark on a new phase of her life. She plans to dedicate her time to giving back to society and the industry, utilizing her expertise in fostering talent, shaping culture and driving digitization in high-growth enterprises and building a social impact agenda.

Advertisment

Prior to her role at Kedaara, Amita worked as President and Head of HR for Star India and later as the Head of HR for The Walt Disney Company and Star TV, including Disney Hotstar for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and India for 14 years. She spearheaded HR operations across 27 markets in Asia, including India, China, Japan, Korea, and the rest of the region.

She played a pivotal role in facilitating the integration and transition of Fox and Disney across the Asia-Pacific, India and the Middle East as well as launching Disney+ and Disney+Hotstar in 11 APAC markets.

Furthermore, she played a key role in the successful launch of the OTT platform Hotstar in India under the leadership of Mr Uday Shankar. Over her 30-year career, she has held positions at Asian Paints, GE, Genpact, and MetLife Insurance, lending her expertise to diverse industries.