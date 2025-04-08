ArthAlpha bolsters leadership; onboards Kalpen Parekh, Kunal Bajaj

New Delhi: Quantitative investment firm ArthAlpha on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kalpen Parekh, Managing Director and CEO of DSP Mutual Fund, as a Board Observer, and Kunal Bajaj, a seasoned expert in investment management and financial markets, as a Board Advisor.

Parekh brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial sector to ArthAlpha. Currently at the helm of DSP Mutual Fund, Parekh has held key leadership positions at ICICI, Birla Sun Life, and IDFC, earning a reputation for crafting robust long-term investment strategies and fostering wealth creation.

His knowledge of market trends and dynamics is expected to sharpen ArthAlpha’s focus on delivering sophisticated, data-driven investment solutions, the investment firm said in a press statement.

Bajaj, with an equally impressive track record, offers over two decades of experience across global financial giants such as Jefferies, Credit Suisse, CLSA, and Goldman Sachs (Japan).

His expertise spans capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic growth. As the founder and CEO of Clearfunds—a wealth-tech platform later acquired by MobiKwik—Bajaj transformed it into a diversified financial services leader.

His strategic acumen will play a critical role in guiding ArthAlpha’s expansion and refining its market approach, the firm noted.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kalpen Parekh and Kunal Bajaj to ArthAlpha,” said Rohit Beri, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of ArthAlpha. “Their unparalleled expertise in investment management and financial markets perfectly aligns with our vision of blending human ingenuity with technology-driven investing. Their strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of quantitative finance.”

Parekh said, “ArthAlpha’s approach to integrating human intelligence with advanced quantitative methods is truly groundbreaking. I look forward to supporting their mission to build a transparent, data-driven investment framework that delivers value to investors.”

Bajaj remarked, “ArthAlpha is at the forefront of innovation in quantitative finance. Their ability to merge AI-driven research with human expertise is remarkable, and I’m excited to contribute to their strategic growth and product innovation.”



