Bajaj Auto shares climb 4%; reach 52-week high post Q3 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd on Thursday climbed 4 per cent after the company reported a 38 per cent jump in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 2,032.62 crore in the December quarter.

The stock jumped 3.98 per cent to Rs 7,499 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

Shares of the company on the NSE climbed 3.96 per cent to reach a 52-week high of Rs 7,499.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 1,472.7 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal stood at Rs 12,165.33 crore, up from Rs 9,318.54 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Growth in revenue was led by acceleration in domestic business, which, on the back of sharp execution and impactful activation during the festive season, cushioned the relatively subdued, albeit recovering, export sales amidst continued challenges in overseas markets, Bajaj Auto said.