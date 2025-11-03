New Delhi: Fintech major BharatPe on Monday said it has appointed Shilpi Kapoor as its Head of Marketing, effective November 3, 2025.

She will lead brand strategy, integrated marketing, and digital growth mandates across the company, working closely with leadership to accelerate brand momentum and market expansion, the company said in a statement.

Kapoor brings in over two decades of experience, having held senior leadership roles across American Express, Renault, Godfrey Phillips, Bharti Airtel, and Coca-Cola.

Most recently, she served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Airtel Payments Bank.