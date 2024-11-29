BMW Motorrad to hike prices by up to 2.5% from Jan

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler division of the German automaker BMW, on Friday said it will hike prices of its entire model range up to 2.5 per cent from January 1, 2025.

Advertisment

The price correction is driven by rising overall input costs and inflation pressures, the company said in a statement.

The decision will support in ensuring profitability and high standards of BMW Motorrad excellence in terms of quality, performance and brand experience, it added.

BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017.

Advertisment

The brand sells a range of premium motorcycles and scooters in the country.

BMW India has already announced to increase prices of its entire car range by up to 3 per cent from January next year.

Earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz India had announced to hike the prices of its vehicles in India by up to 3 per cent from next month.