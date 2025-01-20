Brightchamps acquires Indian K12 education marketplace Edjust

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Edtech platform Brightchamps on Monday said it has acquired Indian K12 education marketplace Edjust to bolster its global expansion.

The cash and stock deal concludes Brightchamps' fourth acquisition since its inception in 2020. The edtech firm has acquired Education10x in 2021, Schola (2022), Metamorphosis Edu (2023), Brightchamps said in a statement, without disclosing the financial details.

Founded in 2022 by edtech sales professionals Dushyant Panchal, Anmol Mittal, and Sanjay Panikar, Edjust uses a combination of AI and human EQ with sophisticated data and contact centres to ensure that only parents with a high inclination for edtech products are approached for sales.

Edjust has a proven track record of success with vast networks of parents in the US and UK.

"This acquisition is a particularly exciting milestone because it is a clear financial indicator of our priorities and our strategy for growing the company in a sustainable manner.

"It is our view that high customer satisfaction and net promoter scores are critical to the long-term success of a product like edtech with far-reaching impact spanning decades in its customer’s life," Brightchamps founder and CEO Ravi Bhushan said.

Under Brightchamps' aegis, the founders will further refine the sales model and build parent networks across all 30 geographies that the company operates in, the statement said.

The soon-to-be-announced vertical will deliver learning in academic subjects like Maths, Science, and English for students’ all-round success and future readiness.

"This is an exciting chapter in the history of edtech for many reasons. On an industry level, we're grateful for the opportunity to make history by making sales a more honest undertaking, especially for a product as emotionally charged and hope-generating as edtech," Dushyant Panchal co-founder and CEO Edjust said. PTI DRR BAL BAL