HCL launches Rs 25 crore ClimaForce Fund to support India's climate innovators

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) HCL Group has teamed up with the India Climate Collaborative (ICC) to launch the HCL ClimaForce Fund, a Rs 25 crore philanthropic initiative aimed at supporting market-ready climate innovations, in line with efforts to accelerate the country's transition to a low-carbon future.

The fund will empower over 20 solutions across cooling, buildings, and freight mobility sectors that are central to India's development and climate goals. The first phase of the fund will focus on cooling and buildings, while freight mobility solutions will be included in the second phase starting in 2027.

The urgency to deploy low-carbon alternatives in these sectors has never been greater, according to a release announcing the launch of ClimaForce Fund.

The initiative aims to foster collaboration between innovators and industries, and businesses whose operational needs align with the fund's focus on reducing emissions in cooling, construction, and freight mobility.

According to the India Cooling Action Plan, cooling demand in the country is expected to rise eightfold by 2037-38, driven by increasing temperatures and improved living standards.

Simultaneously, India's 'built' environment is projected to more than double by 2040, raising concerns about carbon-intensive construction and energy use. In the logistics sector, freight emissions could rise by over 450 per cent by 2050, with road freight accounting for 95 per cent of CO2 emissions in 2020.

"The HCL ClimaForce Fund marks the beginning of our long-term commitment to climate leadership anchored in innovation, scale, and decisive action. With this initiative, we are investing in innovators who are creating real solutions for India's low-carbon future and also act as a bridge between innovation and adoption of these solutions, leading to a sustainable future," said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Group.

She added: "This is our first dedicated climate initiative, and we intend to make it count through meaningful partnerships and measurable impact".

Selected innovations will be piloted with industry partners, backed by expert technical support. These pilots serve as a proof-of-concept to validate the innovations, which can then be amplified through strategic visibility with investors and industry, the release said.

The model will go beyond proving concepts to driving scale. The call for applications opens on April 30, 2025, and closes on June 10, 2025.

Shloka Nath, CEO of India Climate Collaborative said, "We are at a critical juncture where innovation must meet urgency. The HCL ClimaForce Fund is a bold step toward accelerating solutions that can help India grow while staying within planetary boundaries." PTI MBI DR