HMSI recalls 300-350 cc bikes to replace faulty parts

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday said it is recalling certain units of its bike models like CB350 and H'ness CB350 due to issues with wheel speed sensor and camshaft.

The company is recalling CB300F, CB300R, CB350, H'ness CB350 and CB350RS, manufactured between October 2020 and April 2024, for issues with wheel speed sensor, the two wheeler major said in a statement.

"It has been observed that due to an improper molding procedure being followed, water may seep into the wheel speed sensor. This may lead to a speed sensor malfunction causing error in the speedometer, traction control or ABS intervention," it said.

In the worst case scenario, it may result in ineffective braking, it added.

Units manufactured from October 2020 to April 2024 are affected under this potential issue, the company said.

For issues with camshaft component, HMSI is recalling units of CB350, H'ness CB350 and CB350RS.

"It has been identified that an improper manufacturing process being followed for the camshaft may have led to an impact on the vehicle's optimal functioning," it said.

Units manufactured between June 2024 and July 2024 are affected under this potential issue, it added.

"As a precautionary measure, the replacement of these affected parts will be carried out at the company's BigWing dealerships across India," HMSI said.

The replacement will be done free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle, it added. PTI MSS TRB