Indus Valley earmarks Rs 40 cr for marketing, research initiatives in FY25

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Beauty products maker Indus Valley on Tuesday said it plans to spend around Rs 40 crore this fiscal towards marketing and research initiatives.

The company, which sells a range of 'organic and natural' beauty products plans to accelerate research and development initiatives in personal care and beauty products tailored to Indian needs.

Besides, it is looking to enhance the brand equity and visibility of its flagship product 'Organic Gel Hair Colour' through nationwide advertising and awareness campaigns, Indus Valley said in a statement.

The company "aims to invest Rs 40 crore towards marketing, and research. This investment underscores the company's ambitious roadmap in India and signals a robust commitment to enhancing R&D efforts", it added.

Indus Valley Founder & CEO, Shyam S Arya said, "Our vision is to craft products that genuinely address concerns and promote awareness about the benefits of adopting organic hair and skincare routines. To expedite this process, we are expanding our R&D facility.".

Additionally, he said, "We are allocating additional resources to develop safe and effective formulations and educate people about their advantages.".

The company has production units in Himachal Pradesh and Faridabad. It offers a range of products, including hair care and skin care. PTI RKL MR