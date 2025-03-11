KPI Green Energy appoints Surinder Negi as Chief Operating Officer

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Tuesday announced appointment of Surinder Kumar Negi as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The appointment is effective from March 12, the company said in an exchange filing.

Negi brings over four decades of experience in the power transmission, renewable energy, and infrastructure development sectors, having held leadership roles at NTPC, POWERGRID, ALSTOM, Reliance Energy, and Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO), the filing said. PTI ABI MR