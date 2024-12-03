Mahindra says in discussions with IndiGo to settle trademark row over '6e'

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said it is in discussions with InterGlobe Aviation, which owns IndiGo airlines, to find an amicable solution regarding a trademark issue over the use of "6e" in its all-new electric model.

The automaker, which introduced two electric brands -- BE 6e and XEV 9e -- earlier this month, said its trademark 'BE 6e' differs from IndiGo's '6E', eliminating any risk of confusion.

IndiGo uses 6E as the airline designator code.

"We have taken on board the concerns that InterGlobe Aviation Ltd have to infringement of their goodwill, which was not our intention. We are engaged in discussions with them to find an amicable solution," the auto major said in a statement.

According to reports, InterGlobe Aviation has sued the automaker for trademark violation over the '6e' trademark.

Mahindra asserted that it has applied for trade mark registration under class 12 (vehicles) for "BE 6e", part of its electric origin SUV portfolio.

"We hence don't see a conflict as Mahindra's mark is 'BE 6e' not the standalone '6E'. It differs fundamentally from Indigo's '6E', which represents an airline, eliminating any risk of confusion," it said.

The distinct styling further emphasises their uniqueness, it added.

There was no immediate comment from IndiGo.

On November 26, M&M unveiled two ground up models -- BE 6e and XEV 9e -- with deliveries expected to commence in February-March next year.

The company said that BE 6e comes with a range of 682 km while the XEV 9e features a range of 656 kms.

As per reports, IndiGo is challenging Mahindra's trademark and seeking relief from the court's intellectual property division.