Senvion India bags 420 MW wind turbine order from Continuum Green Energy

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Senvion India has received an order confirmation from Continuum Green Energy for 100 wind turbine generators, with a total capacity of 420 megawatts (MW).

"Originally signed in September 2024, the conditional order included 50 confirmed turbines and an additional 50 optional turbines, all of which are now fully committed," the company said in a statement.

With deliveries set to begin in April 2026, the turbines will be deployed and installed across project sites, identified by Senvion and developed by Continuum.

The 4.2M160 series Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) is advanced onshore turbine platform developed through Indo-German collaboration and designed to perform reliably across varying wind regimes. More than 85 per cent of the components will be manufactured in India.

Amit Kansal, CEO and Managing Director of Senvion India, said, "The turbines are specially designed for Indian wind conditions and environment. With planned capacities of 2GW in 2026, Senvion plans to deploy the turbines extensively in India, leading to creating local jobs and energy security for the country." The company did not share the order value.

Senvion India is one of the leading turbine manufacturers in the wind energy sector.