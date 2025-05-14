Shree Cement Q4 profit down 15 pc pc to Rs 575 cr

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Shree Cement Ltd, the country’s third largest cement group by capacity, on Wednesday reported 14.9 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 575 crore for March quarter FY25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 675.75 crore for the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the Bangur family-promoted Shree Cement Ltd (SCL).

Revenue from operations was higher at Rs 5,532.02 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 5,401.01 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 4,932.28 crore, up 3.9 per cent in the March quarter of FY25.

In the quarter, total sales volume was at 9.84 million tonne (MT), which, according to SCL, is the "highest" quarterly volume achieved by the company. In Q4FY24, total sales volume was at 9.53 MT.

Moreover, the contribution from sales of premium products increased to 15.6 per cent of trade.

Total income of SCL, which includes other income, was up at Rs 5,689.95 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 5,550.64 crore a year ago.

In FY25, SCL's net profit was down to Rs 1,123.8 crore from Rs 2,396.16 crore a year ago. Total consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 19,282.83 crore as against Rs 20,403.8 crore.

Commenting on results, Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury said the company's continued focus on premium products and operational efficiency has enabled it to deliver improved profitability.

Updating about the expansion plans, SCL said in April 2025, the company commissioned a cement grinding unit in Etah, Uttar Pradesh with 3 MTPA capacity and another cement grinding unit at Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh, with 3.40 MTPA capacity.

"This has taken the group’s total installed cement production capacity to 62.8 MTPA in India. The company’s other ongoing projects of integrated cement unit in Jaitaran, Rajasthan and Kodla, Karnataka are scheduled for commissioning by the end of Q1 FY26 and Q2 FY26, respectively," it said.

Further, SCL has decided that, out of two cement mills of aggregate 6 MTPA capacity planned earlier at Jaitaran, Rajasthan, only one will be commissioned while the other will be installed later, it added.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 60 per share, in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 50 per share for 2024-25 declared in January.

Over the outlook, the company said in FY26, the cement industry is expected to achieve 6.5-7.5 per cent demand growth fuelled by infra projects, rural recovery and real estate momentum, though external challenges in terms of geo-political conflicts and trade barriers by key economies will persist.

"As we move into FY6, we remain optimistic about improved cement demand and will therefore continue to drive our strategic initiatives of premiumization, geo-mix and cost optimisation," said Akhoury.

Shree Cement owns brands such as Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement, Powermax, Magna and Rockstrong.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 30,631.90 apiece on BSE, up 1.43 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH BSM KRH ANU ANU