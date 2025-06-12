Sugs Lloyd bags power infra contracts worth over Rs 74 cr in Bihar, Odisha

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) EPC solutions provider Sugs Lloyd on Thursday said it has secured new power infrastructure contracts worth Rs 74.35 crore in Bihar and Odisha.

Sugs Lloyd has secured two critical infrastructure development projects from the North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL).

The contract involves the development of five new substations with associated transmission lines in Kishanganj district, and the construction of a 33 KV line to strengthen the state's power transmission network.

Additionally, Sugs Lloyd has received contracts from Tata Power subsidiaries in Odisha. These projects are for providing new connections, augmenting network, and modernising power infrastructure across multiple voltage levels.

The company operates in the renewable energy sector, with a primary focus on solar energy, electrical transmission and distribution, and civil Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects.

It provides a wide range of services, including the development of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, the construction of power substations, and the renovation, upgrading, and modification of existing power systems. PTI ABI DR