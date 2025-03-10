Sun Pharma shares pare early gains; settle on flat note

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries pared all its gains and settled on a flat note after the company announced that it will acquire US-based Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc for up to USD 355 million.

The scrip of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 0.13 per cent to close at Rs 1,612 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 2.06 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,643.20.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it edged up 0.04 per cent to close at Rs 1,610 apiece.

In volume terms, 16.01 lakh equity shares of Sun Pharma traded on the NSE, and nearly 32,000 shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 217.41 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 74,115.17. The Nifty of NSE declined by 92.20 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 22,460.30.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said it will acquire immunotherapy and targeted oncology firm Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc for up to USD 355 million.

Checkpoint is a Nasdaq-listed commercial-stage company focused on developing novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second calendar quarter of 2025. PTI HG DR