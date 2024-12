New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Sunday reported an 8 per cent growth in total sales at 94,370 units in November compared to 87,096 units sold in the same month last year.

Advertisment

Domestic sales were at 78,333 units last month, up 7 per cent as compared to 73,135 units in the same period last year, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

The company's exports grew 15 per cent at 16,037 units as compared to 13,961 units exported in November 2023, it added.