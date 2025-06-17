Tata Power rolls out affordable solar rooftop solutions in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 17 (PTI) Leading rooftop solar company, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) on Tuesday announced the launch of an affordable rooftop solar solution in Odisha under its 'Ghar Ghar Solar' campaign.

The programme was launched in the presence of MD and CEO of Tata Power Dr Praveer Sinha and MD & CEO of (TPREL) Sanjay Banga, here at a function.

The company in a statement said that its accessible, consumer-centric financing model makes rooftop solar affordable for a broader segment of Odisha’s population.

"Residents can install systems with minimal upfront investment starting from Rs 2,499 for 1 kW system," an official said.

The official said it will turn solar adoption from an aspiration into an economically viable option.

This first-of-its-kind initiative is set to accelerate residential rooftop solar adoption across the state by enabling customers to pay just one-third of the total amount, making solar power more accessible, affordable, and seamlessly integrated into households, the statement said.

Odisha consumers gain substantial financial benefits through the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which offers subsidies up to Rs 78,000 for solar systems up to 3 kW, covering nearly 40 per cent of the installation costs.

The initiative is further strengthened through the state government’s additional subsidy of Rs 25,000 for a 1 kW system and Rs 50,000 for a 2 kW system.

"This financial support significantly accelerates rooftop solar adoption, making clean energy solutions accessible to households across the state," the TPREL official said.

Odisha has already witnessed a remarkable surge in rooftop solar adoption, significantly driven by the growing awareness created through the 'Ghar Ghar Solar' initiative.

In 2024-25 fiscal, the Company boarded 1,033 new solar rooftop customers, a tenfold increase from the 2023-24 fiscal in the state.

The Commercial and Industrial segment also showed consistent growth in Odisha, with 76 consumers added in FY25, up from 56 consumers in FY24.

The company said TPREL offers a comprehensive range of benefits to its solar rooftop consumers, including a 25-year warranty on modules, trusted quality assurance, exclusive sales and service in over 450+ districts, lifetime service and after-sales support across India, easy financing options, and insurance for solar rooftop systems. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN