Toyota records highest-ever monthly sales in June at 27,474 units

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday reported its best-ever monthly sales at 27,474 units in June.

The company's total dispatches to dealers increased by 40 per cent last month to 27,474 units, as compared to 19,608 units in June 2023.

Last month, the company's domestic wholesales stood at 25,752 units, while exports accounted for 1,722 units.

"Our SUV and MPV segments continue to lead our impressive sales surge thus reflecting a strong consumer preference for these versatile and reliable vehicles," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Sabari Manohar said in a statement.

Beyond strong presence in major cities, the automaker has strategically increased its focus on rural areas, broadening customer base and driving significant momentum, he added. PTI MSS HVA