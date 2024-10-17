Will clear all backlogs of recruitment offers by year end: Wipro's chief HR officer

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) IT major Wipro will clear all backlogs of recruitment offers by the end of this calender year, the company's Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said on Thursday.

The comment comes amid growing concerns around IT firms delaying onboarding of new recruits for as long as 6 months to 2 years.

"By the end of current quarter, Q3, we will make sure there is no backlog of any of the offers made. It will all be taken care of," Govil said during the company's Q2 earnings presser.

Wipro on Thursday reported a 21.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,208.8 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

It had reported a profit of Rs 2,646.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations during the reporting quarter was Rs 22,301.6 crore, a 0.95 per cent decline from Rs 22,515.9 crore in Q2 FY24.

"From this fiscal, Q1 onwards, we are onboarding freshers. We have done it in Q1 and Q2, and every quarter, between 2,500-3,000 freshers will be onboarded," Govil further said.

The company's current employee count stands at 2,33,889.

The Wipro scrip settled at Rs 528.80 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, 0.65 per cent lower than the previous close. PTI ANK HVA