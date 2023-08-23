Badshah pays visit to cancer hospital, performs for young patients

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah on Wednesday visited a cancer centre here and performed some of his popular songs for the patients.

The musical artist took the stage at the Tata Memorial Hospital to sing tracks such as "Kar Gayi Chull", "Jugnu", "Bachpan Ka Pyaar" and "Genda Phool" in front of the audience comprising over 300 cancer patients and survivors, a press release stated.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, also interacted with around 50 patients of the pediatric ward at the centre.

The 37-year-old said he salutes the courage and strength of "these young warriors".

"Kudos to ImPaCCT Foundation and Tata Memorial Hospital for the exemplary work they are doing towards the enrichment of the lives of these young warriors. Their commitment to the community is not only inspiring, but it shows how much the human tribe can accomplish when working in unison.

"Life is beautiful, if only we know how to live it even in the darkest of circumstances and these children are testimony to this fact! It was inspiring to see their resilient spirit and radiant enthusiasm and I am grateful for moments like these," Badshah said in a statement.

The children also showcased a special act on the recording artist's songs such as "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" and "DJ Waley Babu".

Dr. C.S. Pramesh, Director, Tata Memorial Hospital expressed gratitude towards Badshah for spending time with his young fans.

"Badshah is very popular amongst all of our patients, particularly children! The journey of cancer is not easy for the children and music helps them to forget their aches and pains and makes them happy and energetic!" the director said.

"Badshah's visit to the Tata Memorial Hospital will inspire many more in the music industry to follow suit. His efforts not only touched the lives of our young cancer warriors but also served as a reminder to all that a single act of kindness and positivity can have an immense impact on those in need..." added ImPaCCT Foundation, Tata Memorial Hospital's Officer-in-Charge, Shalini Jatia.