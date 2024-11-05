Mithun-starrer Bengali film 'Shontaan' to be released in December

Kolkata: Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Bengali film 'Shontaan' (offspring), which is based on ties between parents and their children, will be released this December, an industry body official said on Tuesday.

Chakraborty and actor Ritwik Chakraborty essay the roles of a father and a son in the film which also casts Subhashree Ganguly, Kharaj Mukherjee and Sohini Sengupta among others.

The film, directed by Raj Chakraborty, will hit the screens on December 20 to regale moviegoers who flock to cinema halls during the Christmas-New Year season, an official of the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) said.

Two other Bengali films 'Khadaan' starring Dev, Jisshu Sengupta and Barkha Bist, and ‘5 no Swapnamoy Lane’ starring Kharaj Mukherjee, Aparajita Adhya and Chandan Sen among others are also slated to hit the screens in December, he said.

About his upcoming film, Chakraborty, known for his work on social issues in the mainstream genre, said on X handle in Bengali, “Shontaan with focus on umbilical ties is coming. It is a tribute to the sacrifice of parents and is releasing this December.” “Reuniting with his signature genre, Raj Chakraborty delves deep into the fabric of family relationships, crafting a story that captures the unspoken bonds, generational divides and heartwarming connections between parents and children," producer SVF said in a statement.

The film’s poster was released on November 1.