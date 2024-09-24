Ryan Coogler, Michael B Jordan's next movie titled 'Sinners'

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B Jordan's upcoming feature project has been titled "Sinners".

Hollywood studio Warner Bros unveiled the film's title on Monday evening on its social media handles and announced that it will be released in the US theatres on March 7.

"Dance with the devil...and he’ll follow you home. #SinnersMovie - Only in theaters March 7," the production wrote on Instagram alongside the official poster of the movie.

The details about the plot and the rest of the cast have been kept under wraps Coogler, who worked with Jordan on critically-acclaimed and blockbuster movies "Fruitvale Station", "Creed" and "Black Panther", has directed the new project from a script he wrote.

Touted to be an original genre movie, Coogler has produced "Sinners" through his production banner, Proximity Media along with his wife Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

The new film will be Coogler's first project since 2022's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", the sequel to his 2018's "Black Panther".