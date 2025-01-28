Saba Pataudi asks social media users to educate themselves about brother Saif's 'quick' recovery

New Delhi: Jewellery designer Saba Pataudi has shared a cryptic post on social media amid the ongoing debate around her brother and actor Saif Ali Khan's "quick recovery" after he was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an unknown assailant last week.

Saif, 54, was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his upscale Bandra home in Mumbai, following which he was rushed to a hospital where he underwent spinal and plastic surgeries.

After the actor was discharged on January 21, many clips surfaced online that showed him walking comfortably, which led many on social media to speculate about the seriousness of his injuries.

"Wow this is some miraculous recovery, that defies medical science!!!" wrote an X user.

"Saif Ali Khan's quick recovery after the surgery is no less than a Karishma," said another.

"Saif took the speedy recovery wishes seriously," read a post.

On Monday night, Saba re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories which read, "Educate yourselves: Doctor explains the reason as people call Saif's recovery quick".

The 49-year-old circled the phrase 'Educate yourselves' in her post, writing 'here' above it, asking people on social media to read the article before jumping to conclusions about her elder brother's marked improvement in health.

Saba previously said she was in "shock" but proud of Saif.

"Taking care of the family and standing tall would make Abba so proud. I am. Get well soon. Missing being there. Will see you soon. Duas and prayers always," she had said in a post on Instagram where she also shared a childhood photo with her brother.