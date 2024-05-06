Shooting begins on Mari Selvaraj's 'Bison Kaalamaadan' starring Dhruv Vikram

New Delhi: "Bison Kaalamaadan", directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram, has started filming, the makers announced on Monday.

The upcoming Tamil movie marks the first collaboration between Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, co-founded by Pa Ranjith, under their multi-deal partnership.

"Bison Kaalamaadan", featuring Dhruv in the title role, is billed as an immersive experience that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit in the rich tapestry of Tamil cinema.

"The extraordinary partnership between Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios brings a tale of grit, glory and finding a path to peace, the story of a warrior," the makers said in a press release.

Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Aruvi Madhan also round out the cast of the film.

It also marks the reunion of Selvaraj with producer Ranjith after the path-breaking 2018 drama "Pariyerum Perumal".

Nivas K Prasanna will compose music for "Bison Kaalamaadan", with Ezhil Arasu K as director of photography, Kumar Gangappan as art director, and Dhilip Subbarayan as action director on the film.