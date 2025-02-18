Sunny Deol begins shooting for 'Border 2' in Jhansi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol has started shooting for "Border 2", the upcoming sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war epic "Border", in Jhansi.

Deol, one of the original stars of "Border", was joined on the sets by his co-star Varun Dhawan.

Production banner T-Series shared the update on its official X page on Tuesday.

"Action, legacy, and patriotism! #SunnyDeol on the sets of #Border2 in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi, alongside #VarunDhawan, Producer #BhushanKumar, #NidhiDutta, co-producer #ShivChanana, #BinoyGandhi, & director #AnuragSingh. January 23, 2026—gear up for a saga of valor and sacrifice!" the post read.

"Border 2", directed by Anurag Singh, also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

According to the makers, the film promises to deliver "unparalleled action, gripping drama, and emotional depth".

The war drama will be released in theatres on January 23, 2026.

"Border", which chronicled a pivotal chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was a hit at the box office when it was released in June 1997. The film also starred Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee. PTI RDS RDS RDS