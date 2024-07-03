Tabu, Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' postponed

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) The release of "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha", starring Tabu and Ajay Devgn, has been postponed on the "request of exhibitors and distribution fraternity", the makers have announced.

The musical romance drama, directed by Neeraj Pandey, was scheduled to be released in theatres on July 5 alongside Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action movie "Kill".

In a statement on Tuesday night, production banner Friday Filmworks said the new release date of "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha" will be announced soon.

"Dear friends, on request of our exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. "New Release date to be announced soon. The wait is a little longer… #AuronMeinKahanDumTha," the post shared on Instagram read.

Presented by NH Studioz and backed by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir and Shital Bhatia, "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha" is a Friday Filmworks production. It also stars Jimmy Shergill and Sayaji Shinde.

On the other hand, "Kill" is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. It stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in the lead. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS