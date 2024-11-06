2024 US Election results: Republicans secure Senate control

Washington: The GOP has won control of the Senate as Sen. Deb Fischer secures reelection in Nebraska.

With at least 51 Senate seats secured, Republicans will retake control of the chamber for the first time in four years. It gives the party a major power centre in Washington and important power in confirming the next president’s Cabinet, as well as any Supreme Court justice if there is a vacancy.

With a handful of battleground races yet to be decided, Republicans still have an opportunity to grow their majority.

GOP senators have already been looking at ways to extend tax cuts that were passed during Donald Trump’s first term, as well as sending funding towards toughened border security measures.

However, the extent of Republicans’ power in Washington will also be determined by the results of the presidential and House races.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz won reelection in Texas on Tuesday, fending off a tough challenge from Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas. Cruz, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, criticized Allred on the campaign trail as too liberal for the Lone Star state. Allred tried to position himself as a moderate in the race and leaned into his support for abortion rights and criticism of Texas’ abortion ban, which is one of the strictest in the nation. (AP)