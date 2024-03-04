6 pilgrims killed in a fire during pre-Mahashivratri procession in Mauritius

New Delhi: Mauritius was gripped by sorrow as a devastating fire erupted during a religious procession, resulting in the tragic deaths of six pilgrims and leaving seven others injured.

The incident cast a pall over preparations for the upcoming Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri, which holds immense significance for the island nation's Hindu community.

Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Dip revealed that the fire was ignited when a wooden and bamboo cart, adorned with Hindu deities, inadvertently came into contact with exposed electrical wiring.

Expressing his condolences, S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, conveyed his sadness over the unfortunate event that marred the Maha Shivaratri celebrations in Mauritius.

The victims were part of a group participating in a sacred ritual, journeying on foot toward the Grand Bassin Lake—a central site for Mauritius's Hindu devotees. Scheduled for March 8, the festival draws thousands from all corners of the island.

The blaze erupted as the cart, carrying religious figurines and components of the traditional 'kanwar' pilgrimage, accidentally contacted exposed wires. Tragically, lives were lost, and several individuals sustained injuries, with one reported to be in critical condition.

The news of the tragedy has united Mauritius in mourning, with Police Commissioner Dip addressing the nation on television to outline the casualties and the events leading up to the fire.

In response, local authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation aimed at preventing similar accidents in the future. The incident has prompted calls for enhanced safety measures during public and religious gatherings, particularly concerning electrical infrastructure.

The fire has deeply brought sorrow amongst Mauritius's Hindu community, which constitutes a significant portion of the island's population. Maha Shivaratri, dedicated to Lord Shiva, stands as a cornerstone of religious observance for Hindus in Mauritius.

As the community mourns, there is a collective plea for introspection on how to safeguard participants in future religious gatherings. The loss of lives under such tragic circumstances serves as a poignant reminder of the paramount importance of safety in public and religious events.