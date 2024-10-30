Canadian official admits to leaking intel against India to Washington Post

New Delhi: David Morrison, Deputy Minister at Global Affairs Canada, on Tuesday confessed to leaking intelligence information to The Washington Post about alleged Indian interference in Canadian affairs.

The revelation comes just days before a high-profile security dialogue between India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, and his Canadian counterpart in Singapore.

The intelligence shared with the US newspaper detailed claims of India's involvement in criminal activities in Canada, including the assassination of Khalistani terrorists.

This sensitive information was leaked ahead of a significant diplomatic engagement, which many now see as an attempt to influence the narrative before critical discussions could take place.

Morrison, alongside Nathalie Drouin, Canada's top national-security and intelligence adviser, briefed The Washington Post on what they described as non-classified information. However, the specifics provided, including allegations against high-ranking Indian officials like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have escalated tensions between Ottawa and New Delhi.

The Indian government has yet to officially comment, but sources close to the administration suggest there is considerable dismay over the leak.

The timing is perceived by some in New Delhi as an attempt to undermine the talks in Singapore and paint India in a negative light on the international stage.

This incident adds another layer to the already complex diplomatic relations between the two nations, especially amidst ongoing issues related to Khalistani separatism and allegations of foreign interference.

The strategic leak by a senior Canadian official appears to be part of a broader communications strategy, as confirmed by Drouin. However, this move has backfired in several ways.

The leak could lead to a significant trust deficit between Canada and India, possibly affecting intelligence and diplomatic cooperation.

This incident might make other countries wary of sharing sensitive information with Canada, fearing it could be used for political leverage.