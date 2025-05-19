Common hospital superbug found to digest medical plastic, raising infection risk in patients: Study

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) A common but dangerous hospital superbug has been found capable of digesting plastic used in medical devices, posing a significant threat to patient safety globally, including in India.

The bacterium, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, is responsible for up to 30 per cent of hospital-acquired infections, a new study has found.

Researchers at Brunel University London have discovered that P. aeruginosa, a multidrug-resistant pathogen, can break down polycaprolactone (PCL) -- a plastic commonly used in sutures, implants and other medical equipment.

The study, published in the journal Cell Reports, raises serious concerns about infection control in healthcare settings. It found that the bacterium can not only degrade PCL but also use it as a sole carbon source to fuel its growth -- a capability previously thought impossible with hospital-grade polymers.

At the core of this process is a newly identified enzyme called Pap1, which researchers isolated from a patient-derived strain of P. aeruginosa. In laboratory experiments, Pap1 degraded 78 per cent of a PCL sample within seven days.

According to the researchers, the degradation of plastic not only aids the bacteria’s survival but also enhances its ability to form resilient biofilms -- slimy, protective layers that shield pathogens from antibiotics and immune responses.

These biofilms are a major reason why P. aeruginosa infections are difficult to treat and tend to recur.

While the study did not specifically name India, other studies suggest that P. aeruginosa accounts for between 10 and 30 per cent of hospital-acquired infections in the country.

It causes a wide range of illnesses, including infections of the urinary tract, lungs, burns and bloodstream.

According to the Journal of Pure and Applied Microbiology, the prevalence of P. aeruginosa in India and its resistance to multiple classes of antibiotics -- both intrinsic and acquired -- make it particularly difficult to treat.

"As antibiotic resistance is increasing drastically among P. aeruginosa, which is a threat to public health, monitoring these bacterial populations is necessary to formulate the antibiotic treatment policy," the journal noted.

Researchers said, what makes the findings more alarming, is the possibility that other commonly used medical plastics including polyethylene terephthalate and polyurethane found in catheters, stents, bone scaffolds and implants, may also be susceptible to microbial degradation.

Genetic indicators of similar enzymes have been found in other pathogenic bacteria, suggesting that the ability to digest plastic might not be unique to P. aeruginosa.

Professor Ronan McCarthy, who led the study, said the findings call for an urgent reassessment of how pathogens persist in hospital environments.

He emphasised the need to re-evaluate cleaning and disinfection protocols and suggested the development of medical-grade plastics that are more resistant to microbial digestion.

He also recommended screening for plastic-degrading enzymes, particularly in cases of unexplained or prolonged hospital outbreaks. PTI UZM OZ OZ