Earthquake with magnitude 6.4 magnitude rocks Nepal

Kathmandu, Nov 3 (PTI) An earthquake of 6.4 magnitudes hit western Nepal on Friday night.

The tremor with epicentre at Lamidanda area in Jajarkot district hit at 11.47 p.m., according to officials at the National Earthquake Measurement Centre.

A strong tremor was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding areas. Jajarkokt is about 500 kilometres West of Kathmandu.

People came out of their houses in Kathmandu as soon as they felt the tremor.

The earthquake was felt as far as New Delhi.

There is no information about any damage yet.

Earthquakes are common in the Himalayan nation Nepal.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed more than 12,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures in the mountainous country. PTI SBP PY PY PY