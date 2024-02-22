Indian-origin Sikh woman from Germany marries Pakistani man she met abroad in Punjab province

Islamabad: A Sikh woman of Indian origin from Germany has married a man from Pakistan's Punjab province, the latest case of marriages between people in the two estranged neighbouring countries, according to a media report on Thursday.

Jaspreet Kaur, now known as Zainab, exchanged vows with Ali Arsalan, as confirmed by the certificate of acceptance of Islam issued by the Jamia Hanafia, Sialkot, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Kaur hails from Ludhiana in Punjab and embraced Islam at Jamia Hanafia Sialkot before the marriage, where she adopted her new Islamic name.

Reports suggest that the couple became acquainted while abroad, leading to Arsalan extending an invitation for Kaur to visit Pakistan, culminating in their marriage, according to the report.

The marriage took place during Kaur's visit to Pakistan for a religious pilgrimage, which began on January 16.

Kaur, who also holds an Indian passport, was granted a single entry visa until April 15.

Administrators of the Jamia Hanafia said that Kaur is one of the over 2,000 non-Muslims who have embraced Islam at their institution.

Marriages between the nationals of Pakistan and India, the two estranged neighbours, often make headlines as the two countries have strained relations, especially over the issue of Kashmir.

Last year, an Indian girl, Anju, travelled to Pakistan to marry a Muslim man. Before that, a Pakistani woman, Seema, went to India to tie the knot with a Hindu man.