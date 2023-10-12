Israel ready for ground assault; Hamas says Iran, Hezbollah will join

New Delhi: In what is seen as a prelude to a ground assault on Gaza, the Israeli military on Wednesday closed off a large land area around the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli military stated that hundreds of thousands of troops are near Gaza, ready to carry out the mission they have been assigned.

On the other hand, Hamas officials said they are prepared for any scenario, including a drawn-out war, and that allies like Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah will join the battle if Israel goes too far.

The conflict has already claimed a significant number of lives on both sides, with the death toll in Israel from the Hamas attacks reaching 1,300, and more than 1,200 people killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Israel forms Emergency Government, a United Front against Hamas

In a move of political unity in Israel, former rivals Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz have set aside their bitter feud to create an emergency government aimed at addressing the growing crisis with Hamas.

The announcement came amid escalating tensions, with both leaders expressing a commitment to eliminating Hamas, as violence between Israel and Hamas militants continues to escalate for the sixth day running.

The bitter political rivalry between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, which had escalated into widespread protests and instability in Israel, has been temporarily set aside. In a rare show of unity, Mr. Gantz declared to Israeli citizens that the newly formed government was "united" and ready to "wipe this thing called Hamas off the face of the Earth." The urgency of the situation has necessitated this unprecedented political cooperation.

The commitment to eliminating Hamas was echoed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who declared, "Every Hamas member is a dead man." This unified stance reflects the seriousness of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Joining Netanyahu and Gantz in the newly formed emergency government is the centrist National Unity Party leader and former defence minister, Yoav Gallant. His expertise in defence matters will play a crucial role in the government's strategy for addressing the crisis. Both Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, who joins as an observer, are former Israeli military chiefs of staff. Their inclusion in the government cabinet signifies a concerted effort to bring military expertise to the forefront of the nation's response to the ongoing crisis.

International calls for humanitarian access

The United Nations has called for the immediate allowance of essential supplies, including food, fuel, and water, to reach civilians in Gaza, which is under Israeli bombardment and blockade. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the urgency of unimpeded humanitarian access, stating, "We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now."

US President Joe Biden has been engaged in discussions with Israel, the UN, and Egypt to facilitate aid delivery and the movement of residents. He has urged Israel to adhere to the principles of the Geneva Conventions and issued a warning to Iran, which has welcomed the Hamas attack, to exercise caution.

UN representative Tor Wennesland is actively engaged in efforts to mediate and de-escalate the situation. The priority remains to end the violence and prevent further civilian casualties, and discussions are ongoing to secure humanitarian access.

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The situation in Gaza is dire. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that over 265,000 people have been displaced, with a 40% increase since the previous day. Housing units have been destroyed or rendered uninhabitable, and health facilities are struggling due to supply shortages and fuel rationing. With water supplies cut off from Israel, a severe shortage of drinking water is affecting over 650,000 people. Israeli airstrikes have damaged critical water and sanitation facilities, leading to the accumulation of sewage and solid waste in the streets, and posing severe health hazards.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is sheltering 230,000 internally displaced people in 88 of its schools across Gaza. Tragically, UNRWA staff, teachers, and students have not been spared, with casualties reported among their ranks.

U.S. working to allow safe passage out of Gaza for civilians

The U.S. is in active conversations to allow for safe passage out of Gaza for civilians, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday.

Kirby noted that Israel and Egypt are the two most significant players in the efforts.

“We are having active conversations about trying to allow for that safe passage,” Kirby said. “It’s the civilians who did nothing wrong so we want to make sure they have a way out.”

International diplomacy

Iran's President talks to Saudi Crown Prince

Amidst this ongoing crisis, diplomacy is also at play. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in a phone call to discuss the Israel-Gaza conflict, marking a significant shift in their relations after years of hostility. Both leaders stressed the need to end war crimes against Palestine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been actively engaging with regional and international leaders, including Arab countries leaders like Presidents Herzog, Abbas, Sisi, Michel, Mikati, and Erdogan. The UN's efforts are focused on de-escalation, securing humanitarian access, and preventing further loss of life.

The international community, represented by the UN, continues to work to broker a ceasefire and provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, where the situation remains dire. The inclusion of prominent military figures in Israel's emergency government underscores the seriousness of the situation and the need for a coordinated and resolute response to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.