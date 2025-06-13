Nepal's parliament deadlock ends as 3 key parties reach agreement on visa scam

Kathmandu, Jun 13 (PTI) The over two-week-long deadlock in Nepal's House of Representatives (HoR) ended on Friday after the ruling Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, and main opposition CPN (Maoist Centre) reached a two-point agreement addressing the visit visa scam and immigration irregularities.

The HoR session resumed after 17 days of obstruction by opposition parties, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak over alleged involvement in the visa scam.

The agreement, signed by the three parties, includes full cooperation with the ongoing investigation by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) and a commitment to policy, legal, and structural reforms in the immigration and visa systems, Nepali Congress (NC) MP Bimalendra Nidhi said.

Despite the agreement, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) continued their protest, saying that it was not satisfied with the deal reached between the ruling alliance and the Maoist Centre.

The opposition parties, including the Maoist Centre and RSP, have been obstructing the lower house of Parliament since May 27 demanding resignation of Home Minister and NC leader Lekhak.

The CIAA, the anti-graft body, during an investigation found that immigration officers at the Tribhuvan International Airport were allowing Nepalese youths seeking jobs abroad to visit a third country on visit visa without producing work permits by paying tens of thousands of rupees as bribes.

The chief of the immigration department at the airport has been suspended following a raid by the CIAA.

The opposition parties have alleged that Home Minister Lekhak was also involved in the scam and demanded his resignation to allow impartial investigation into the case.

However, Lekhak has denied the allegation and assured to cooperate with the anti-graft body in the ongoing investigation into the immigration irregularities.

Home Minister Lekhak addressed the House, denying any involvement in the scam. Home Minister Lekhak also accused the RSP of registering complaints against him by bringing fake victims in the case. PTI SBP SCY SCY