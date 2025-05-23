South Asian student group strongly condemns Trump administration’s decision to revoke Harvard's eligibility to enrol foreign students

New York, May 23 (PTI) A prominent South Asian student group at Harvard has “strongly condemned” the Trump administration's decision to revoke the university’s eligibility to enrol foreign students, terming it an “unwarranted and flagrant attack” and calling on varsity's administration to maintain steadfast support for its international student community.

In an unprecedented development, the Trump administration on Thursday ordered the Department of Homeland Security to terminate Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP) certification.

“This means Harvard can no longer enrol foreign students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status,” the federal agency said. The Harvard South Asian Association (SAA) said it “strongly condemns" the US Department of Homeland Security's recent decision to revoke Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP) certification, barring future enrollment of international students and forcing current international students to transfer.

“Amid this unwarranted and flagrant attack,” SAA expressed its “unwavering support for our international community. SAA called on Harvard's administration, faculty and students to maintain “steadfast support for its international student body in these turbulent times. To all international students: you belong at Harvard and we will stand for you.” “We stand with our South Asian peers and community members who have been adversely impacted,” the organisation said in a post on Instagram.

It added that international students bring integral and immeasurable value to both SAA and the entire Harvard community. Founded in 1986, SAA is one of the largest and most active student groups on campus with hundreds of members. It was built as a communal space for South Asians of all backgrounds, “most importantly, immigrants, international students and first-generation Americans. “Our members come from nations across the entire South Asian diaspora, and we strive to affirm their belonging and importance on campus," it said.

“If this decision by the current federal administration is actualised, Harvard will lose some of its greatest minds and kindest souls, and SAA will irrevocably lose its community,” it added.

Currently, Harvard hosts a total of about 10,158 students and scholars from around the world across its schools.

According to statistics on the website of Harvard International Office, there are 788 students and scholars from India at all schools under Harvard University for the 2024-25 academic year.