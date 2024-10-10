South Korean author Han Kang awarded 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature

New Delhi: South Korean author Han Kang has been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for her 'intense poetic prose' that explores historical traumas and the fragility of human life, according to the Nobel Committee.

The 2024 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the South Korean author Han Kang “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.” pic.twitter.com/dAQiXnm11z — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2024

Born in 1970 in Gwangju, South Korea, Han moved to Seoul at the age of nine. Coming from a literary family, her father is a renowned novelist, which influenced her career.

"Alongside her writing, she has also devoted herself to art and music, which is reflected throughout her entire literary production," the Nobel prize announcement read.