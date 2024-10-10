International

South Korean author Han Kang awarded 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature

author-image
Masaba Naqvi
New Update
South Korean author Han Kang

South Korean author Han Kang

New Delhi: South Korean author Han Kang has been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for her 'intense poetic prose' that explores historical traumas and the fragility of human life, according to the Nobel Committee.

Born in 1970 in Gwangju, South Korea, Han moved to Seoul at the age of nine. Coming from a literary family, her father is a renowned novelist, which influenced her career.

"Alongside her writing, she has also devoted herself to art and music, which is reflected throughout her entire literary production," the Nobel prize announcement read.

The Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded 116 times to 120 recipients since its inception in 1901.

The 2024 Nobel Prize announcements began with the Nobel Prize in Medicine, awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their groundbreaking discovery of microRNA and its role in gene regulation. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences also announced the recipients of this year’s Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry.

South Korea Nobel Prize literature Nobel Prize Literature
Subscribe