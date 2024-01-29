Three US soldiers killed near Jordan-Syria border; Biden vows response

New Delhi: In a drone attack on a US base near Jordan's border with Syria, three American soldiers lost their lives, and dozens sustained injuries.

President Joe Biden attributed the assault to "radical Iran-backed militant groups" and vowed a resolute response.

This marks the first incident resulting in US troop casualties in the region since the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

Despite Jordan's assertion that the attack occurred in Syria, not within its borders, President Biden emphasised the need to hold those responsible accountable.

While previous attacks on US bases in the region caused no reported casualties, this incident resulted in the death of three lives.

President Biden, briefed on the attack by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, stated, "We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing."

The White House reported that at least 34 military personnel were under evaluation for possible traumatic brain injury.

The drone reportedly targeted living quarters, possibly explaining the higher casualty count. The attack occurred at Tower 22, a northeastern Jordan base near the Syrian border, according to US officials.

Jordanian government spokesman Muhannad Moubaideen insisted the attack targeted Syria's al-Tanf base.

US officials highlighted that the drone strike was the latest in a series of attacks, with over 97 reported since mid-October. Last month, US airstrikes targeted Iran-affiliated groups in response to a drone attack in northern Iraq that injured three servicemembers, one critically.

Retaliatory US strikes in Baghdad earlier this year resulted in the death of a militia leader accused of orchestrating attacks on US personnel.

In addition, the US and coalition troops are stationed in the Red Sea due to Iran-backed Houthi attacks on commercial ships. The Houthis claim to support Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is engaged in conflict with Hamas, a perspective dismissed by the US military.

Additionally, the presumed death of two Navy Seals during an operation off the coast of Somalia in January, aimed at seizing Iranian-made weapons bound for Houthis in Yemen, underscores the complexity and challenges faced by US forces in the region.