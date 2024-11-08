Trump card: New York terminates voucher program for illegal immigrants

New Delhi: Soon after Donald Trump won US presidency, New York City on Thursday announced the discontinuation of its food voucher program which allowed migrant families to purchase their own food using city-funded debit cards. Many had raised eyebrows over the cost and fairness of this pilot initiative.

The program, which began earlier this year, was designed to provide migrants with the autonomy to choose food that catered to their cultural preferences and dietary needs. However, the initiative faced backlash for various reasons, including concerns over misuse of taxpayer money and debates over whether it provided preferential treatment to migrants over other needy populations within the city.

Mayor Eric Adams' office released a statement indicating, "As we move towards more competitive contracting for asylum seeker programs, we have chosen not to renew the emergency contract for this pilot program once the one-year term concludes."

This move comes at a time when the city is reevaluating its approach to managing the influx of migrants, with New York City having seen over 210,000 migrants arrive since 2022.

Critics of the program argued that it was an unnecessary expense, especially in light of the city's financial constraints and the need for budget cuts in other public services. On the other hand, supporters viewed it as a cost-effective solution compared to the previous system of providing meals, which often resulted in significant food waste. The city estimated that the debit card program cost about half as much as delivering meals directly to migrants.

The reaction from both the migrant community and city residents is mixed, with some advocating for resources to be redirected to local New Yorkers in need, while others express concern over the welfare of asylum seekers.

The city has not yet detailed what will replace the voucher program, but discussions on competitive contracting suggest a potential shift towards a more streamlined or different approach to migrant support services.