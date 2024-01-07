UN's headquarters in Geneva temporarily closes amid financial strain

New Delhi: In a move prompted by a financial crunch, the United Nations' European headquarters, The Palace of Nations in Geneva, has been temporarily shuttered until January 12.

The decision, driven by a liquidity crisis within the organization, aims to cut costs related to heating, electricity, and maintenance.

Soaring energy prices have strained the UN's budget, leading to the closure of the palace from December 20 to January 12. UN spokesperson Alessandra Vellucci confirmed this development on Friday, as reported by Swiss radio station SRF.

Despite the physical closure, the UN remains operational with employees working remotely. Essential staff required for onsite operations still have access to the building, and one wing will reopen for upcoming conferences.

Cash flow challenges plague the UN, with approximately fifty countries failing to meet their contribution payments, including the United States.

The Palace of Nations - The United Nations Office in Geneva ( Switzerland) is the second most important UN centre, after the United Nations Headquarters. The Palace of Nations, constructed between 1929 and 1936, has been the UN's European base since 1966. Nestled in a prestigious park in Geneva, it hosts various global governing bodies focused on areas such as human rights, humanitarian aid, disarmament, economics, development, science, and technology.