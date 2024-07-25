From fun destination to spiritual retreat, unlock hidden aspects of Goa tourism

By Amit Mamgain: Goa, known for its vibrant nightlife, sandy beaches, and festivals, is equally attractive to spirituality and wellness seekers who discover here a fine medley of material and spiritual comfort that pleases the eyes and pacifies the mind like no other destination in the world.

The coastal city is not just a travellers' hub for vivacious parties and carnivals. Embedded with intriguing heritage sites and embellished with centuries-old houses of worship, Goa's rustic culture mesmerises myriads of peace lovers in pursuit of placid tranquillity and sublime happiness.

Often celebrated for its vibrant nightlife, sandy beaches, and vibrant festivals, Goa has long been a popular destination for tourists seeking fun and relaxation. However, beyond its reputation as a party hotspot, Goa harbours a rich tapestry of spiritual and cultural experiences that offer a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Unlocking these hidden aspects of Goa tourism reveals a destination where spirituality, wellness, and heritage converge.

Where life meets its various facets

From Grape Escapade, India's largest wine festival, to the eclectically vibrant Goa Carnival to connoisseurs' cuisine delight Food and Cultural Festival to musically reverberating Shigmo Festival, one of the world's most popular tourist destination at India's western coast, Goa, is nothing short of fun capital for globetrotters.

But Goa's magical charm does not stop here because the Rome of the East is full of sacred vibes, which makes it an infallible haven for spiritual and wellness retreaters.

While exploring the divine bliss and ensuring solace, tourists in Goa derive ultimate satisfaction by indulging themselves in spiritual celebrations of festivals such as Chikal Kalo, Sao Jao, Sangodd, Touxeachem, Bonderam, Narak Chaturthi, and Tripurari Pournima.

Besides, the abundance of yoga and wellness centres in and around all the heritage sites and landmarks adds unique tranquillity and fervour to make Goa the ideal wellness and spiritual destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

When material benefits lead to spiritual felicity

A year back, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, urged hotel brands to collaborate with the government and Goa Tourism Department to promote spiritual tourism by designing interesting stay packages.

He believes Goa has the highest potential as a spiritual tourist destination in the region. The government has also been working on improving infrastructure facilities, including road, rail, and air connectivity.

Now, with the arrival of Mopa airport, Goa is seamlessly connected with the other important pilgrimage centres of India, such as Uttarkashi, Dakshin Kashi, Uttarakhand, Dehradun, Guwahati, and Nagpur, apart from making journeys immensely comfortable for foreign tourists.

Moreover, impressed with Goa's lush green ambience and better air quality index (AQI), many tourists now want to permanently or partially settle in Goa and purchase properties here.

This trend is very common among health-conscious buyers and second-home seekers from metros and other large cities of India.

Meanwhile, Goa is grooming into India's fastest hub for luxury and ultra-luxury properties, offering a perfect balance of nature living and modern comforts.

Gateway to golden life

Goa is a popular tourist destination along India's western coast, and its people love celebrations. Natives of all continents come in throngs to explore its picturesque beaches and beautiful culture of festivals and celebrations throughout the year. What attracts them most is Goa’s unique spirit, which is bohemian on the outside yet incredibly spiritual inside.

While Goa's beaches and nightlife are undeniably attractive, the state's spiritual, cultural, and natural offerings provide a richer, more nuanced travel experience.

By exploring these hidden aspects, visitors can discover a side of Goa that promotes wellness, peace, and a deep connection to its heritage and natural beauty.

Whether seeking spiritual growth, cultural enrichment, or a peaceful retreat, Goa's diverse attractions cater to all types of travellers, making it a truly multifaceted destination.

(Disclaimer: The author of this article is co-founder and Director of Yugen Infra Pvt Ltd. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NewsDrum.in and we do not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)