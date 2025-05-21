2 hoardings collapse in Pune amid heavy rains; 5 vehicles damaged, none hurt

Pune, May 20 (PTI) Two hoardings fell in Pune damaging five vehicles as heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, lashed the city on Tuesday evening, police said.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the twin incidents, they said.

At least five vehicles got damaged after a huge billboard collapsed at Sanaswadi Chowk on the Pune-Ahilyanagar road at around 3.30 pm, said the police.

In another incident, a hoarding came crashing down in the Dhanori area, they said.

Several parts of Pune received heavy rainfall since Tuesday evening and there were reports of water logging in low-lying areas.

According to the fire department, at least 15 incidents of tree falling were reported in Yerawada, Dhanori, Koregaon Park, Tingre Nagar, Erandwane, Hadapsar and Fatima Nagar areas of the city. . PTI SPK RSY