2 shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Saran

Saran (Bihar): Two people were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Saran district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Mufassil area on Tuesday night, and the deceased have been identified as Amrendra Singh and Shambhu Singh, they said.

“Information was received by Mufassil police station that two people were shot at by unidentified bike-borne assailants near the old BSNL office area. We immediately reached the spot and took the victims with multiple bullet injuries to the nearest government hospital. However, they succumbed to injuries during treatment,” a police statement said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

“The victims were actively involved in the sale and purchase of land in the area. The exact cause of the incident is not yet known, but business rivalry cannot be ruled out as a possible reason. Investigation is underway and the culprits will soon be nabbed,” Saran SSP Kumar Ashish told reporters.