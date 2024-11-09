3 coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah, no casualty

Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah in West Bengal early on Saturday, a South Eastern Railway official said.

No casualties or major injuries have been reported so far, he said.

The derailment occurred at Nalpur around 5.30 am, the SER official said.

"The weekly special train derailed at Nalpur, about 40 km from Kolkata. No casualties or major injuries have been reported so far," SER spokesperson Omprakash Charan said.

Two coaches - a third AC economy and a third AC - and a parcel van of the train got derailed when the rake was crossing over from one track to another, he said.

The 22850 Secunderabad – Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in the Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, he said.

An accident relief train and medical relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur reached the derailment spot, he said. Buses have also been sent to ferry the passengers to their destinations.

He said that restoration work was in progress.

Some express trains and EMU locals were detained or delayed due to the accident, Charan said.

A helpline (032229-3764) at Kharagpur has been made operational, he said.

A departmental inquiry into the accident will be initiated, the SER official added. PTI AMR MNB BDC