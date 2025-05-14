3 killed as dumper hits bike in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur, May 14 (PTI) Three young men died after a speeding dumper truck collided with their motorcycle on the Biwanr-Jalalpur road in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Wednesday.

According to Biwanr Police Station in-charge Dharmendra Kumar, the accident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday near a bank in Bandhur Khurd village.

The dumper truck (registration number UP 35 CT 1163) collided head-on with a motorcycle carrying the three victims, killing all of them, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Raja (22), Shatrughan (27) and Amar (18) -- all residents of Rajepuram locality in Kalpi town. The three were on their way to Karagaon village in the Biwanr area to attend a wedding when the accident occurred, the official said.

The police said that the dumper, coming from the opposite direction, hit the motorcycle with such force that Raja died on the spot while Shatrughan and Amar got seriously injured.

Local passersby alerted the police, and the injured were rushed to the hospital by ambulance around 12.30 am, where doctors declared both brought dead, they said.

SHO Dharmendra Kumar said, "All three youths died due to the collision with the dumper. The truck has been seized. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the families of the deceased have been informed." The SHO added that the dumper driver fled the scene following the accident.

Further legal action will be initiated once a formal complaint is lodged by the families, he said. PTI COR KIS NB